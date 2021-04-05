April 5 (UPI) -- All Britons can now start taking two rapid COVID-19 tests per week -- and even have them delivered, the government announced on Monday.

All adults and children in England can start receiving the tests on Friday, officials said. The directive does not apply to people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

"Massive efforts have been made by the British public to stop the spread of the virus," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine program and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted."

Rapid testing has so far been largely limited to most at-risk residents and people who can't work remotely, like health workers.

The effort is aimed mainly at identifying asymptomatic cases.

"Around one in three people who have COVID-19 show no symptoms, and as we reopen society and resume parts of life we have all dearly missed, regular rapid testing is going to be fundamental in helping us quickly spot positive cases and squash any outbreaks," Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Health officials said new testing technology has allowed them to identify positive cases of the British variants of the coronavirus disease.

The new testing will be available through a service that delivers them to homes, at the workplace, college campuses and at community test centers.