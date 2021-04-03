April 3 (UPI) -- Security officials arrested former officials in Jordan Saturday for "security reasons."

Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a former royal envoy, Basem Ibrahim Awadallah, a former Royal Hashemite Court chief, were arrested, along with others, an unnamed security source told Petra state news agency.

Advertisement

The arrest operation was made after close security follow-up, the source added.

Up to 20 officials, including close associates of Prince Hamzah, civilian and military figures have also been arrested, Gulf News reported.

Major General Usef Ahmed Al-Huneiti denied allegations reported about the arrest of Prince Hamzah, a former crown prince, in a separate statement to Petra Saturday.

Al-Huneiti added investigations are ongoing and "no one is above the law," in the statement.