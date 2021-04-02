April 1 (UPI) -- A train derailed in an eastern Taiwan tunnel on Friday, killing at least four people and injuring many others, officials said.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said the eight-carriage train transporting some 350 passengers derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien city at about 9:30 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

At least seven people were transported to a local hospital, four "with no vital signs" and three in serious condition, the railway operator said, adding about 20 others with minor injuries were awaiting transport to the hospital.

"At present, passengers are walking out of the tunnel one after another," the railway said. "The tunnel is narrow and the police cannot enter."

At least 60 passengers have been evacuated from the first three carriages of the train but carriages five through eight cannot be entered "due to deformation," it said.

The Hualien County Fire Department has dispatched 12 vehicles and 35 responders to the scene.

This is a developing story