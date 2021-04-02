April 2 (UPI) -- A Russian court has fined Twitter for refusing to remove content and misinformation that's barred by a new law.

Twitter was ordered to pay a fine of about $117,000 (8.9 million rubles) within 60 days, the Tagansky district court in Moscow said Friday, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Russian communications regulators said last month they'd slowed Internet speeds for posting photos and videos to Twitter over a complaint concerning banned content.

The Russian government says prohibited content includes matters like suicide, child pornography, drug abuse and encouraging unlawful activity.

The new law took effect in February and requires social networks to identify and block prohibited content. It mandates platforms like Twitter to take immediate action to block access to the content.

About 3,200 posts with "prohibited information" had not been deleted by Twitter, state media watchdog Roskomnadzor said.

Twitter did not immediately respond Friday to the fine.