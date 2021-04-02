Pope Francis meets with visitors at the Vatican on Friday as health workers vaccinate homeless and other needy people against COVID-19, in the atrium of Paul VI Hall. Photo by Vatican/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis visited with homeless persons and others in need at the Vatican as they received doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Good Friday.

Wearing a mask, the pope marked Good Friday by greeting worshipers in the atrium of Paul VI Audience Hall, where physicians and volunteers gathered to administer the vaccine.

Officials said hundreds of people have received the vaccine at the Vatican this week.

Normally, Good Friday and the days leading up to the Easter holiday see worshipers travel in large numbers. This year, for the second straight year, those normal activities are largely muted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Passover, which marks the liberation of enslaved Jewish people in Egypt, starts at sundown on Saturday and ends with Easter on Sunday.

"There's a real anticipation and eagerness for a lot of people to return [to normal]," Donald Iloff Jr., spokesman and senior adviser for Lakewood Church in Houston, told USA Today.

"There's a lot of energy when you worship with other people around you ... and I think that's what's been missed."

To cut down on transmission of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges against traveling and gathering in large numbers for any kind of event.