An Indonesian counter-terrorism unit member stands guard outside national police headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday. Photo by Bagus Indahono/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- Police in Indonesia said the armed assailant who was gunned down at national police headquarters in Jakarta likely acted alone.

The suspect, a 25-year-old woman only identified by her initials, ZA, was active on social media platforms including Instagram. The woman posted an image of the Islamic State flag, Kompas reported Thursday.

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the woman was a "lone wolf" acting outside of a group.

The suspect entered the police compound about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, local time, Channel News Asia reported.

"She fired six shots and police retaliated," Prabowo said.

The assailant's final post on Instagram featured an IS flag. Police said local authorities found a will at her house and that she had texted her family a final farewell on WhatsApp before the incident.

Indonesian police also said the woman entered through back gates then pointed her gun at police officers guarding the post.

The attack was captured on video. It shows a woman wearing a long black robe and blue hijab walking toward a building. Police officers gun her down after being alerted to the situation. The woman also is shown pointing her gun at several police officers before she is shot dead.

The parents of the suspect said they are "in shock" over the incident. The suspect's father said it was "unthinkable" that his daughter would commit the crime and that it is likely "someone gave her the gun, and provided instructions," CNN Indonesia reported.

The father also said his daughter was "emotionally unstable," and was "easily influenced" by others, the report said.

Densus 88, or Counterterrorism Special Detachment 88, said it is investigating how the woman procured her firearms and whether she acted alone.

On Sunday a suicide bombing outside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi, injured several people. The assailants, a married couple, were affiliated with pro-IS group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, police said.