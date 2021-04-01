April 1 (UPI) -- The British charity English Heritage announced Thursday that it will honor the late Princess Diana with a "blue plaque," a 155-year-old tradition that pays tribute to notable Britons.

The tradition began in 1866 and English Heritage says the blue markers link notable men and women of the past to buildings where they lived and worked.

Advertisement

"We are expecting our plaque to Diana, Princess of Wales, to be very popular," English Heritage Curatorial Director Anna Eavis said in a statement Thursday.

"She was an inspiration and cultural icon to many, raising awareness of issues including landmines and homelessness, and helping to destigmatize illnesses such as HIV, leprosy and depression."

Diana was extremely popular when she was a part of Britain's royal family between 1981 and her death in 1997.

"It seems fitting that we should erect a plaque commemorating her work and influence in what would have been her 60th year," Eavis added.

It's not yet known where Diana's plaque will be placed, but English Heritage said it will go on one of the buildings connected with her life before she married Prince Charles.

English Heritage said five other women will also receive blue plaques -- slavery abolitionist Ellen Craft, fashion designer Jean Muir, divorce law activist Caroline Norton, attorney Helena Normanton and peace activist Kathleen Lonsdale.