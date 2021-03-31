Crews search for wreckage belonging to Sriwijaya Air flight 182 after the plane crashed in the waters off Jakarta Bay, Indonesia, on January 10. File Photo by BASARNAS/EPA-EFE

March 31 (UPI) -- Investigators said Wednesday they have found the second "black box" from an Indonesian airliner that crashed weeks ago and killed more than 60 people.

Crews located the cockpit voice recorder from Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, which crashed into the Java Sea on Jan. 9, officials said. Sixty-two people died in the crash.

Indonesia's civil aviation authority said in a report last month that a faulty auto-throttle device on the Boeing 737 likely was a key factor in the crash.

"It was found ... at a spot not far from where we retrieved the [flight data recorder]," transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi said Wednesday in a report by The Straits Times.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder capture voice conversations among the pilots and keep track of the plane's technical movements. The first black box, the FDR, was found almost immediately after the crash in January.

The search has been slowed by inclement weather and poor visibility. Officials brought in a dredging ship this month to aid in the search and authorities planned to end the operation Wednesday unless they came up with more evidence or debris.

"There's a mud sucker that works like a vacuum cleaner," Soerjanto Tjahjono, chief of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee, told The New York Times.

"We extracted the mud down to one meter deep. Last night, when it was the last night of the search, we found it."