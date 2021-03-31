Police in Indonesia are on alert after a suicide bombing at a church in South Sulawesi on Sunday. File Photo by Mast Irham/EPA-EFE

March 31 (UPI) -- Police in Indonesia gunned down an armed assailant who attempted to storm the national police headquarters in Jakarta in what local media described as an "alleged terror attack."

The attack, which was captured on video taken at the police compound, occurred in the afternoon.

Footage obtained by Kompas TV shows the assailant, a woman donning a long black robe and a blue veil, walking by a parking lot at the headquarters toward an office building. She is shown holding a weapon, likely a gun, and pacing around the property.

Two people are seen leaving the building, but jump back inside after noticing the woman. Another officer is seen observing her from a distance, according to Russian news service RT.

The attacker then is shown pointing a gun at several police officers and is shot dead, according to Al Jazeera.

Indonesian police previously warned of more potential attacks after a suicide-bombing incident outside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi.

A married couple affiliated with a pro-Islamic State group, Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, carried out the church bombing Sunday, reports said. The attackers died and 20 people were reportedly injured in the aftermath. Local authorities have said more than a dozen people have been arrested in connection to the bombing.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has denounced the attack on the church, calling it an "act of terrorism."

"I ask the public to remain calm in carrying out their worship," Widodo said. "Terrorism is a crime against humanity and has nothing to do with any religion.

"For the victims who were injured, we pray for immediate healing."

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said late Wednesday security has been restored at the headquarters in Jakarta, according to Southeast Asia-based news service Coconuts.