The SBS TV series "Joseon Exorcist" uses Chinese-style props in a meeting held in Korean territory, causing public anger in South Korea. SBS decided to permanently cancel the period show just days after its debut. Photo capture via SBS

SEOUL, March 29 (UPI) -- South Korean broadcaster SBS has canceled the TV series Joseon Exorcist because of controversy over its distortion of history.

The historical fiction horror show, which is set in the early 15th century, started with strong ratings at last week's debut, but instantly garnered criticism for using Chinese-style props in a scene set in Korean territory.

SBS tried to explain away the controversy, but criticism exploded online in South Korea and key financial supporters, including Samsung Electronics, revoked their ads. As a result, SBS cancelled the show Friday after airing two of 16 episodes.

"We opted to pull the plug to Joseon Exorcist. We have already paid for the TV rights of the drama, and its production is about 80 percent completed," SBS said in a statement. "We are worried about financial losses and broadcast schedule. But as a terrestrial broadcaster, we felt a great responsibility and decided to cancel the broadcast."

Several production studios, including YG Studioplex and Lotte Cultureworks, expressed regret, pledging to scrap foreign sales contracts and remove the show from all available platforms.

Most of the drama's lead cast members also apologized for appearing in the controversial series.

Some analysts say the show's use of Chinese props met such backlash because of other recent cultural controversies involving China, including Beijing's recent claims that it is the force behind kimchi and a type of traditional Korean garb called "hanbok."

"Kimchi and hanbok are Korea's most-loved heritages. As some Chinese Internet users insisted they are a part of their own cultural identity, beginning late 2020, the Korean public got angered," said Park Gi-tae, chief of the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea, a non-governmental group that focuses on correcting incorrect information about South Korea on the web. "On the occasion of the Joseon Exorcist case, I hope people of Korea and China would become more sensitive to each other's culture for better mutual understanding."