Residents watch a raging fire at an Indonesia oil refinery on Monday that injured several people and caused mass evacuations of nearby homes. Photo by EPS-EFE

March 29 (UPI) -- A powerful explosion rocked a Indonesian state-owned oil refinery early Monday, with at least five people injured and hundreds of nearby residents evacuated.

The blast occurred in West Java Province shortly after midnight and was visible for miles. The cause of the massive explosion was not immediately clear.

The Balongan oil refinery is owned by the Pertamina company and is located in the Indramayu area, about 110 miles east of Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

The sound of an explosion could be heard at the refinery in videos shared on social media.

Pertamina said the fire may have been started by a lightning strike.

"A normal shutdown is being carried out to control the flow of oil and prevent the expansion of fires," the company said in a statement.

"When the incident occurred, five residents were passing by. ... They suffered burns and were immediately taken to intensive care."

Officials said three large storage tanks caught fire. Crews were still trying to extinguish the blaze after nearly 10 hours to keep it from spreading to a fourth tank, a Pertamina spokesman said.

Some residents became ill after reporting a strong smell of fuel.