March 29 (UPI) -- Britain's National Police Chiefs' Council, Home Office and Education Department are investigating an uptick of sexual assault and harassment complaints at private schools.

The agencies said thousands of complaints have come in on the website Everyone's Invited over the past several days, with claims of students being abused at private schools. Everyone's Invited was created last year, allowing victims of abuse to anonymously post their accounts.

"If somebody has been privy to rape or serious sexual assault then we want to hear from them," Simon Bailey, the lead for child protection at the NPCC, said, according to the Eastern Daily Press. "What I fear is that there will be a number of sexual predators that will have moved from secondary school to university where they will continue to offend."

Soma Sara, the founder of Everyone's Invited, said more than 8,000 complaints have been made on the website, and it appeared that "rape culture" was a problem for all schools. She said many of the suspects appeared to be at the same school or in the same social groups as the victims.

"These are stories of rape culture, so where behavior that's not normal is normalized," Sara, told the BBC. "Sexual harassment, groping at a Christmas party, image-based abuse, revenge porn, non-consensual sharing of intimate photos -- and just general sexism and misogyny."

One private school mentioned in numerous incidents, Highgate School, said it is launching an "immediate external review of the sexual abuse and harassment allegations."

Robert Halfon, the House of Commons education select committee chairman, said to the BBC there will be a "full independent inquiry to find out why so many female students have suffered from sexual abuse and harassment."

