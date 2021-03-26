March 26 (UPI) -- South Korea's Moon Jae-in is to hold a meeting next week to discuss an "anti-corruption" policy in the aftermath of a housing scandal that involved government employees who illegally used public data for real estate speculation.

Presidential Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok said Friday at a briefing that the president plans to "discuss measures to eradicate real estate speculation and prevent its recurrence" on Monday, the Segye Ilbo and Chosun Biz reported.

Kang also said Seoul plans to "operate a total government response system" to extinguish speculation, reports said.

The statement from the Blue House comes after Moon said Monday that the scandal, involving 10 individuals who purchased $8.8 million worth of land, was an incident that has led to a "loss of face" for his administration.

Moon suggested the real estate debacle might have a silver lining. The scandal provides a "challenging opportunity to break the vicious cycle of corruption in real estate," the president has said.

The illicit real estate investment was brought to light by civic groups in the country, including the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, according to the New York Times on Tuesday. The scandal became known publicly in the first week of March.

The defendants purchased undeveloped land and registered it for farming purposes while planting trees, armed with advance knowledge about government plans to buy the area for housing development. Potential developers seeking to purchase the land also must pay for trees, the report said.

The scandal has added to the government's economic woes as the country struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Moon's approval rating stood at about 34% in a recent poll, and political opposition has been gaining traction in mayoral races.

Conservative Seoul mayoral candidate Oh Se-hoon said Friday as he campaigned in the city that skyrocketing home prices in Seoul are "100% the fault of President Moon," Maeil Business reported.

Apartment prices in the city may have risen as much as 58% during Moon's presidency, according to the Times.