South Korean President Moon Jae-in inspects the assembling hall of the Nuri space rocket at Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

March 25 (UPI) -- South Korea says it is seventh in rank in satellites, after the country conducted a successful test of a domestically developed rocket for satellite launch.

President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his goal is to ensure South Korea has a launch vehicle capable of landing on the moon by 2030, and help local enterprises become leading aerospace manufacturers like SpaceX, the firm founded by Elon Musk, the Dong-A Ilbo reported.

The South Korean leader made the statement after observing the Korea Aerospace Research Institute run its third and final test for four 75-ton liquid engines of a 200-ton domestically developed rocket at Naro Space Center in Goheung.

The launch vehicle, Nuri, "emitted a large amount of steam for 125 seconds," and the [rocket's] roar and vibrations could be felt at the point of observation 1,370 meters away," Moon said on a social media platform after the test, according to News 1.

KARI said the test was a success and the rocket is on track for a scheduled launch with a mock payload in October, Yonhap reported.

Moon said the test result bolsters confidence in domestic launch vehicles.

The president said Seoul sought assistance from Russia for a satellite launch in 2013, referring to the part-Russian, part-Korean rocket KSLV 1 that lifted off from Naro.

Moon said the dependence on Russia at the time was not ideal, but Seoul is now ready to go solo with its space program.

"With a long-term vision and unwavering will, [South Korea] will boldly invest in space development and expand into the space field with scientists and engineers," Moon said.

The South Korean leader added he will create an "innovative industry ecosystem" so local firms can become global leaders like Musk's SpaceX. South Korea's National Space Commission chairman position will also be upgraded to a level on par with the prime minister, Moon said.