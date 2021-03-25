The new £50 British note features numerous elements that honor Turing's legacy and act as security measures. Image courtesy Bank of England

March 25 (UPI) -- The Bank of England unveiled a new design on Thursday for Britain's new £50 note, and it honors famed World War II codebreaker Alan Turing.

Britain first announced that Turing would appear on the new note almost two years ago. The British computer scientist is known for cracking German codes during the war and was later persecuted for being gay.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said during Thursday's ceremony that Turing was "one of Britain's most important scientists" and that his work played a "decisive role" in ending the war.

Early computers, which Turing helped design, deciphered codes in as little as 15 minutes and historians have credited them with shortening the war by as many as two years.

The new polymer £50 note will be issued for the first first time on June 23 to coincide with Turing's birthday, the bank said.

The design features hints of Turing's life and legacy, including his technical drawings for the British Bombe, which was one of the tools used to break messages during the war. The bill also displays a mathematical formula taken from Turing's 1936 work on computable numbers and ticker tape with his birth date in binary code.

The new bill also features a see-through window with gold and green foil depicting a metallic microchip.

"Alan represents something of which we're all very proud, even if we can't precisely articulate the reason," Bailey said.

Turing was also selected to be on the £50 in recognition of his persecution as an openly gay man among friends who was arrested in 1952 under British indecency laws.

Turing was convicted and sentenced to chemical castration, but died two years later at the age of 41. He was granted a royal pardon in 2013. In 2017, the "Alan Turing law" pardoned all men convicted in the past for homosexuality.

"By placing him on this new £50, we celebrate his achievements and the values he symbolizes, for which we can all be very proud," Bailey said.