March 24 (UPI) -- Japanese scholars say Tokyo has not fulfilled its obligations under the 2015 Japan-South Korea "comfort women" agreement, which included a compensation scheme under a foundation that was dissolved in 2019.

Wada Haruki, an emeritus professor of the Institute of Social Science at University of Tokyo, jointly issued a statement with other Japanese academics on Wednesday urging Seoul and Tokyo to implement the agreement, South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo reported Wednesday.

According to the joint statement, the Japanese government agreed that it takes full responsibility for the plight of former victims of Japanese wartime brothels. Victims have said they were raped and beaten by soldiers.

Japan also agreed then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would extend an official apology to all victims, Wada and the others said.

Japan and South Korea are locked in a dispute over compensation for former comfort women. In January, a South Korean court ordered Japan to pay compensation directly to the women, a move that has contributed to deteriorating ties.

Under the 2015 agreement, some victims accepted payments funded through private Japanese donations. Other women rejected the private funds and called for an official Japanese government apology.

On Wednesday, Wada said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are to sign a statement that endorses an official apology. Suga should adhere to the Kono Statement, released by former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono in 1993, affirming direct Japanese military involvement in the recruitment of comfort women.

Some Japanese politicians have alleged the women were voluntary sex workers.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed improving relations with Japan. After his administration's decision to dissolve the comfort women foundation, this year Moon confirmed the 2015 deal was an "official one between the governments," in a statement that appeared to take a step toward reconciliation.

Seoul has requested dialogue, but Tokyo has shown few signs of interest.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has yet to meet with South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

Kang assumed his post in January.