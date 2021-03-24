March 24 (UPI) -- Two cruise missiles that North Korea fired from its western coast Sunday may have been unveiled during a parade in October commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Korean Workers' Party, according to a South Korean press report.

Newsis reported Wednesday that the weapons may have been included in a procession of North Korean missiles during the October anniversary and that "specific details" are undergoing military analysis in Seoul.

The short-range missile launches were confirmed among multiple South Korean government sources after the Washington Post first reported the firings Tuesday.

"On Sunday morning, the launch of two suspected cruise missiles were detected in the hot springs area of [North Korea's] South Pyongan Province, along the West Sea," an official with Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said, according to Newsis.

North Korea has yet to publicly disclose the launches.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday after the report of the Sunday launch that "nothing much has changed." The Biden administration is preparing to issue its North Korea policy review, which is to be made public in the coming weeks, according to CNN.

U.S. officials are offering a muted response, according to Yonhap.

U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the South Korean news agency the launches did not violate international law.

"We're ... aware of military activity last weekend by [North Korea] that is not sanctioned under U.N. Security Council resolutions, restricting the ballistic missile program," a senior U.S. administration official said.

"We do not publicly respond to every kind of test. What I think [we] are trying to underscore ... is that this is a system that is not covered by U.N. Security Council resolutions," a second Biden administration official said, according to Yonhap.

South Korean authorities said Wednesday they cannot confirm whether Kim Jong Un attended the launch.

"We have no comments on the matter at this time," a source said, according to Newsis.

Last week, North Korean official Kim Yo Jong condemned U.S.-South Korea joint exercises and threatened to cancel inter-Korean agreements.