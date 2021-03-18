March 18 (UPI) -- Rockets fired from Syria landed in Turkey's southern Kilis province on Thursday night, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry said on Twitter that the rockets did not explode, adding that no citizens were injured and there was no damage to property.

"A notification was sent to the [Russian Federation] side to stop the shooting and the determined targets were immediately put under fire," it added, noting that Turkish troops in the area have been warned.

From January 2016 to May 2016, Kilis was the target of more than 70 rocket strikes from across the Syrian border attributed to the Islamic State militant group which killed at least 21 people.

In the following years, Turkey launched a series of anti-terror operations aimed at eliminating the group from the region.