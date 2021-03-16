Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) speaks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo by Eugene Hoshiko/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday accused China of using "coercion and aggression" to violate human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and undermine Hong Kong's autonomy.

The top U.S. diplomat made the comments in Japan during the Biden administration's first Cabinet-level overseas trip. Blinken said the U.S.-Japanese alliance is critical for common security concerns -- including China's role and actions in the Indo-Pacific region.

"China uses coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law," Blinken said in a joint news conference.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi also spoke.

"We're united in the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where countries follow the rules, cooperate whenever they can, and resolve their differences peacefully," Blinken added. "And in particular, we will push back if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way."

Austin said the United States is working with Japan to address China's actions in the South and East China Seas.

"I know Japan shares our concerns with China's destabilizing actions, and as I have said before, China is a pacing challenge for the Department of Defense," Austin said. "And we know that competing in today's shifting global dynamics can only be done through the spirit of teamwork and cooperation, which are the hallmarks of our alliance with Japan."

The remarks come a week after Blinken called on Beijing to provide the world access to the Xinjiang region to ensure the country isn't violating the rights of Uighur Muslims. Humans rights officials have called China's actions against the ethnic group a genocide.

"I think it would be very important, if China claims that there is nothing going on, that it gives access to the international community, to the United Nations," Blinken told members of the House foreign affairs committee on Wednesday. "If they have nothing to hide, show it to us, show the world."

Blinken also said it was important that the United States and other nations be sure to be vocal about the human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region and ensure that they are not importing goods made by forced labor or exporting goods to China that can be used "for the repression of their people and minorities."