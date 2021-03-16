Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are pictured leaving St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham, Norfolk, Britain, on January 8, 2017. File Photo by Gerry Penny/EPA

March 16 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Philip returned home on Tuesday after spending a month in hospital, during which time he underwent a heart procedure and treatment for an infection.

Prince Philip, 99, left King Edward VII's Hospital on Tuesday, officials said. He'd spent a combined four weeks between there and at St. Bartholomew's Hospital, a public facility in London, starting on Feb.16.

His month-long stay was the longest period of time Philip has spent in hospital.

Buckingham Palace has not specified exactly what type of a procedure he underwent at Barts on March 4, saying only that it was related to a pre-existing heart condition. Officials said it was not related to COVID-19.

Philip started out at King Edward VII's and was later moved to Barts for the procedure, before he was returned to King Edward VII's.

Philip, who turns 100 in June, retired from public duties in 2017 and was last seen in public last summer when he transferred his role as colonel-in-chief of The Rifles to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have spent most of the past year at Windsor Castle, outside London.