Yemeni security forces stand guard in Sana'a, Yemen, on Saturday. Demonstrators included members of the national security forces, who say they have not been paid in nine months. Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- Yemeni protesters stormed the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden on Tuesday to demonstrate against living conditions, lack of public services and the devaluation of local currency.

Yemen has been ransacked by violence during a civil war since 2014.

On Tuesday, protesters broke into the Maashiq Presidential Palace as Yemeni and Saudi forces evacuated Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and other members of the cabinet.

Demonstrators included members of the national security forces, who have not been paid for more than nine months. Sources said they found little resistance from security supported by the United Arab Emirates.

Protesters eventually pulled back at the urging of Aden police director Maj. Gen. MutaharAl-Shuaibi.

Civil war has continued in the country since Houthi rebels, backed in Iran, took control over much of the country, including the capital of Sana'a.

The Yemeni government, supported by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has fought the Houthi in trying to regain control.