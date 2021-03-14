March 14 (UPI) -- Kosovo on Sunday announced the opening of an embassy in Jerusalem, becoming the third nation to do so.

The Muslim-majority nation made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday declaring that "the pledge given in the Oval Office today is finally fulfilled."

No date for an official opening ceremony for the embassy was provided.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement, describing it as "a natural development of the relations and a realization of the Washington agreement."

The decision comes after Serbia pledged to open an embassy in Jerusalem after the two Balkan countries agreed to normalize economic relations during meetings in Washington, D.C., brokered by former President Donald Trump in September.

The United States opened its own embassy in Jerusalem in May 2018 after Trump recognized the city as the Israeli capital over Tel Aviv.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned Kosovo's decision on Sunday saying it "violated established parameters of the peace process" as well as "the vision of a two-state solution."

"This decision taken by the leaders of a nation who have endured great sufferings to gain their independence is extremely unfortunate, as it disregards the plight of the Palestinian people, who have been under occupation for decades and subjected to serious human rights violations," it said.