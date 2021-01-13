Jan. 13 (UPI) -- More than 50 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor Wednesday morning targeting Hezbollah, Iranian forces and their proxies, according to the British-based nonprofit Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The organization said the airstrikes appeared to focus on warehouses and ammunition depots belonging to Iranian forces, Hezbollah based in Lebanon and the Fatemiyoun Brigade.

Israeli missiles hit the Ayyash warehouses, Sa'ka camp and other positions on the outskirts of Deir Ezzor, along with positions, weapons warehouses and ammunition depots in the Al-Bokamal desert. The attacks also included positions and warehouses in the Al-Mayadeen desert.

SOHR said 18 sites were hit in all and 57 people were killed in the raid.

The news organization Al-Mayadeen, which has ties to Hezbollah, said the targets had been evacuated before the attacks and did not report any casualties.

Wednesday's attack was the third blamed on Israel over the past three weeks. Israeli military hit locations in southern Syria last Wednesday, targeting weapons depots, observation points and radar sites belonging to the Syrian military and militias.