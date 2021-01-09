Russian rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at the site of an avalanche at the Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, Friday. EPA-EFE/EMERCOM OF RUSSIA PRESS SERVICE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Three people died Friday in an avalanche that hit a ski resort near the city of Norilisk in arctic Russia, according to authorities.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of a 38-year-old woman, her 45-year-old husband and their 18-month old child following the disaster, which buried four buildings.

Officials also said a 14-year-old was pulled from the snow alive and is being treated at a hospital for frostbite.

The rescue mission involved 242 people and 29 vehicles working in severe weather to dig out the buildings in Russia's northernmost city.

Russian authorities said they are investigating whether the buildings' owners had taken appropriate safety measures.