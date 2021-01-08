Cuenca's famous hanging houses are seen covered in snow, in Cuenca, Castilla La Mancha, Spain on Friday. Photo by Jose del Olmo/EPA-EFE

After arriving during the middle of the week, Storm Filomena has made its presence felt in the Iberian Peninsula. The potent winter storm has lashed coastal areas of Spain and Portugal with heavy windswept rain, while also causing travel headaches by unleashing heavy snow.

As of Friday morning local time, rainfall totals of 1-3 inches have been reported since the storm's arrival, creating areas of flash flooding and travel disruptions across Andalucia.

While many flights remained on schedule despite the stormy conditions at the end of the week, numerous flights were cancelled at the airport in Ceuta, Spain, where 7.32 inches have fallen from Wednesday to Friday morning.

As precipitation pushed farther north into Wednesday night and Thursday, it ran into colder air over central and northern Spain and transitioned into freezing rain, sleet and in some locations just snow.

Travel conditions began to deteriorate across portions of Spain on Thursday and Friday as snow and ice accumulated. On Friday morning, Albacete reported 5.51 inches of snow. Just west, Balazote reported a staggering 11.81 inches.

As of late Friday afternoon, the Directorate General of Traffic reports that 360 roads have been impacted by the storm. Dozens of secondary roads have been closed, while other roadways require chains on tires or prohibit trucks.