Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will not baptize babies at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City on Sunday because of concerns over the coronavirus, his press office said Tuesday.

St. John Paul II started the tradition of baptizing children in the Sistine Chapel on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. Pope Francis baptized 32 infants last year born to Vatican employees.

"Due to the health situation, as a precautionary measure, the traditional baptism of children presided over by the Holy Father in the Sistine Chapel on the Sunday of the Baptism of the Lord will not be celebrated this year," the pope's press office said.

Last year, Pope Francis talked about why the faith baptizes children at an early age.

"Baptizing a child is an act of justice," Pope Francis said then. "Why? Because in baptism, we give him or her a treasure. In baptism, we give them a gift: the Holy Spirit."