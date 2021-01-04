Rescue crews search for the missing on Sunday where a landslide in Ask, Norway, last week buried several people. Photo by Jil Yngland/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Norway said they have discovered seven bodies during a search and rescue operation that was launched in southern Gjerdrum following a landslide last week.

Police task leader Bjorn Christian Willersrud told reporters during a press conference that a seventh body from the landslide was discovered at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

"The person was confirmed dead on the spot," Willersrud said, adding the unidentified victim was found due to the cooperation between the police, police dogs and Urban Search and Rescue crews.

"We are still in active search for survivors and will continue the search throughout the evening and night," Willersrud said.

At least three others were still missing late Sunday after the landslide on Wednesday torn through the Ask community north of Oslo.

Following the disaster, four bodies were discovered by Saturday and another three on Sunday, authorities said, with five of the victims having been identified, including a 40-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter, BBC reported.