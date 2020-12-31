Google is ringing in the new year with a new Doodle that features a cuckoo clock. Image courtesy of Google

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Google is welcoming 2021 with a New Year's Eve Doodle on Thursday that features a cuckoo clock.

Google's homepage features the company's familiar Christmas-themed Doodle that features holiday lights wrapped around the Google logo.

A cuckoo clock that has 2020 written on it now sits in the middle of the logo. The clock is also about to hit midnight.

"It's been a cuckoo year, but 2020's clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings!" Google said, hinting at the Doodle changing at midnight on Thursday.

Users who type in New Year's Eve into the Google search bar can watch animated confetti fall down their screen. A cone located to the right can be clicked on to make the confetti fall again.

