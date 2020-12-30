Aden International Airport in Aden, Yemen, was the scene of an attack on Wednesday shortly before several government officials landed on the tarmac, authorities said. File Photo by EPA-EFE

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Yemen's Aden Airport came under attack on Wednesday just before members of the newly formed government arrived, officials said.

A loud explosion and gunfire were heard at the airport shortly before the plane carrying the cabinet officials arrived there.

Local media showed video footage of the blast at the airport. Initial reports said either mortars or drones were used in the attack.

Multiple civilians were reported killed in the attack and dozens were injured. The New York Times reported at least 16 dead.

Authorities said none of the incoming government cabinet leaders were injured.

Yemen information minister Moammar Al-Eryani said opposition Houthi rebels were behind the attack. Iranian-backed Houthi militants have been constantly fighting the Yemeni government, with support from Saudi Arabia, for almost seven years.

"We assure our [people] that all cabinet members are safe and [the] cowardly terrorist attack by Iran-backed Houthi militia on Aden airport will not deter us [from] our duty and our life isn't more valuable than other Yemenis," Al-Eryani tweeted.

"May Allah have mercy on souls of martyrs and wish fast recovery for [the] injured."

The newly formed Yemeni government, which was sworn in this month, was supposed to be a step toward ending the long-running civil war, which has killed thousands and evolved into one of the world's deadliest humanitarian crises.

Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed immediately announced that he also was unharmed.

Saeed tweeted that Wednesday's attack will only increase Yemeni determination to keep the government functioning until the Houthi insurrection is defeated.