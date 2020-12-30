A view of the area of a landslide in the village Ask, near Oslo, Norway, on Wednesday. Photo by Fredrik Hagen/EPA-EFE

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A massive landslide just north of Oslo, Norway, has left 10 people dead and 21 unaccounted for early Wednesday.

The landslide wiped out more than a dozen buildings from Ask village in the municipality of Gjerdrum, 19 miles north of Oslo. Authorities fear that some people may be trapped in buildings that collapsed during the incident.

Officials said the landslide was roughly 2,300 feet long and up to 65 feet wide and happened before dawn Wednesday.

"Those who worked here last night were overwhelmed when they saw the scene after daylight appeared," local Operations Manager Roger Pettersen said.

Local media said at least six people from Ask were hospitalized and hundreds more from the village were evacuated. Efforts to rescue others through the day Wednesday were partly stymied because the landslide was ongoing.

"It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum," Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Twitter. "My thoughts go to all those affected by the landslide. Now it is important that the emergency services get their job done."

About 300 people evacuated from Ask took up shelter at the Quality Hotel Olvasgaard, its manager Geir Fiellheim said.