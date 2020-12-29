Journalists cover a news conference from Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence in Moscow, Russia, on December 17. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- At least 50 journalists have died worldwide this year, according to new data -- a slight decline from 2019.

Advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said in its report that the share of journalists who died in war zones, like Syria and Yemen, declined to 32% of the total number.

Conversely, the number of reporters killed outside war zones increased to 68%.

The five deadliest nations for journalists this year were Mexico (8 deaths), Iraq (6), Afghanistan (5), Pakistan (4) and India (4). Three died in the Philippines and Honduras.

The report said 84% of journalists who died this year were knowingly targeted and deliberately killed, a 21% increase over 2019.

Last year, RWB said 53 journalists were killed worldwide. Almost 1,000 have died over the past decade.

The data noted that the number of those who went missing, were detained or held hostage in 2020 remained at a historically high 387.

"[This year] has also seen a 35% increase in the number of women journalists arbitrarily detained and a fourfold increase in arrests of journalists during the first three months of COVID-19's spread around the world," the report added. "Fourteen journalists who were arrested in connection with their coverage of the pandemic are still being held."

The Committee to Protect Journalists reported earlier this month that at least 274 reporters worldwide were in prison on Dec. 1, the highest figure since the committee started tracking data in the early 1990s.