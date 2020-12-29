Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's policies allow new immigrants to face more opportunities than obstacles for societal integration, according to a European Union-sponsored study.

The Migration Integration Policy Index, which measures the ability of 52 countries to accommodate immigrant populations, ranked South Korea 13th on the list, giving Asia's fourth-largest economy higher marks than its Asian peers, the Korea Herald reported.

"Immigrants in Korea enjoy more favorable policies than any other Asian countries included in MIPEX," the MIPEX report said.

MIPEX also said that while Seoul's policies are similar to the average nation in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the policies are less "well-developed" than "traditional destination countries" Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

South Korea scored 56 out of 100 possible points on the index, tying at 13th with Britain, Iceland and France. Sweden and Finland ranked highest, at 86 and 85 points, respectively, followed by Portugal at 81 and Canada at 80. The United States scored 73, while Japan and China scored below average for "integration-denying" policies, according to MIPEX.

MIPEX said South Korea has demonstrated "halfway favorable" policies in the areas of anti-discrimination, access to citizenship and family reunification. The country remains weak in the area of healthcare access for migrants, however.

International watchdogs are evaluating South Korea's integration policies at a time when migrant laborers in the country could be working in subpar conditions.

Yonhap reported last week 30% of migrant workers in the country live in facilities that do not meet local standards, including greenhouses and shipping containers.

The report said a woman originally from Cambodia who worked at a local farm was found dead recently in a greenhouse. Her death has prompted calls for better enforcement of regulations, according to Yonhap.