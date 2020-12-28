Saudi women with full face veils are seen near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. File Photo by Amel Pain/EPA-EFE

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists was given almost six years in prison on Monday for crimes the country says she committed that violated its anti-terrorism law.

The Saudi Specialized Criminal Court handed down a sentence of five years and 10 months for activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been in prison since mid-2018.

She was previously found guilty on multiple anti-terror charges, including agitation, pushing a foreign agenda, using the Internet to harm public order and cooperating with criminal individuals and entities.

Al-Hathloul, 31, has long been a vocal advocate for human rights and an outspoken criticism of Saudi Arabia's record on the issue. She was arrested on May 15, 2018, with several other activists after promoting campaigns to give Saudi women the legal right to drive.

Her detention and charges have drawn international criticism.

Despite the years-long sentence, however, al-Hathloul could be released from prison as soon as March. Her sister said the sentence is partially suspended and she will get credit for time already served.

Once she is released, she also faces a five-year travel ban.

Women's rights groups, including the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, have called for al-Hathloul's release.