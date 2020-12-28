Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Police officers in China have arrested a man suspected of killing seven people during a stabbing rampage in northeastern Liaoning province, according to local media.

Police arrested the suspect, who has been identified only by his surname Yang, Sunday morning near a bath house in the city of Kaiyuan after officers were deployed following reports of people being attacked by a knife-wielding assailant, state-run CCTV reported.

Authorities said seven others were also injured in the rampage, including a police officer who participated in the suspect's arrest. All were transferred to local hospitals, CGTN reported.

Stabbings and other violent crimes are not uncommon in China where gun-ownership is greatly restricted.

In June, an attacker injured 37 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Wangfu. Police arrested a security guard at the institution in connection to the attack.

Last January, a hammer-wielding man injured 20 students at an elementary school where he had recently been fired from.