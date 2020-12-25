Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Several additional staffers in the Knesset have tested positive for COVID-19, spurring fears that there may be a serious outbreak in the Israeli legislative body.

A Knesset guard, a worker in a spokesperson's office, a catering worker and an adviser to lawmaker Yaakov Asher were confirmed on Friday to have the virus.

Advertisement

The new cases have led to fears of a dangerous outbreak in the Knesset, particularly as they follow several other recent exposures in the parliamentary body.

Earlier this week, a number of lawmakers and government officials entered quarantine after Blue and White Party legislator Hila Shai-Vazan tested positive.

Another legislator, David Bitan, has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. His family told reporters Thursday that his condition remains serious.

Israeli lawmakers voted this week to dissolve the Knesset and hold another national election in March due to ongoing differences among legislators and members of the ruling parties. The vote will be Israel's fourth in two years.