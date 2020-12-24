Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Construction on a North Korean resort, hospital and shopping mall appear to have slowed or stopped, according to analysts for 38 North.

Activity at North Korea's high-priority projects, the Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourism area or beach resort, may have not returned to normal levels, analysts said, after a busy two years.

Advertisement

"Construction of the large beach resort, which progressed at a remarkable pace in 2018 and part of 2019, has lagged significantly in 2020 as the prospects for international tourism, especially from China, have stalled for the foreseeable future," analysts Martyn Williams and Peter Makowsky said.

"Recent commercial satellite imagery indicates that once high-priority North Korean construction projects continue to lose steam."

While large-scale construction activity is down, analysts said new construction, a "previously unidentified seaside complex," is the Kalma Beach Aquaculture Farm.

"It now appears complete, with new roofing added since October," the report said.

The Wonsan resort was a high-profile project in North Korea before the pandemic. From 2018 to 2019, Kim Jong Un visited the area four times, the report said. The deadline for completion was postponed last year. Kim has not publicly visited the site in 2020.

According to 38 North, other Kim projects including the construction of Pyongyang General Hospital, which began in the spring, may have stalled.

Satellite imagery suggests external construction appears to be complete but low levels of activity around the building could mean the hospital is not in use.

"The lack of vehicles and other activity around the hospital suggest it is not yet operating," analysts said.

In July, Pyongyang's KCNA reported Kim "severely rebuked" officials in charge of the hospital after delays.

38 North also said it is unclear whether the East Pyongyang Shopping Mall, a partnership between North Korea and Great China International Group, will be finished soon.

"The project sat half-complete for several years, but construction resumed earlier this year," analysts said.