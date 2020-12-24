Dec. 24 (UPI) -- New COVID-19 cases in China's capital and other cities could be placing authorities on alert as Chinese state media downplays the cases in Beijing, Tianjin and Chengdu.

Cases in Beijing could be on the rise after a hotel in the Chaoyang District was classified a "medium-risk" location. The Hangting Hotel in the Dashanzi neighborhood was the site of two COVID-19 cases, according to state media earlier this week. Chinese news services did not provide updates on the situation Thursday.

Advertisement

Beijing sealed off a residential complex in the Shunyi District on Wednesday, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. Authorities ordered residents of the building, about 6 miles from the hotel, to undergo quarantine and tested more than 2,000 people on site, the report said.

At an airport in Tianjin on the Chinese coast, a Chinese citizen returning from South Korea was identified as a COVID-19 patient by authorities, a Beijing-based source told Yonhap on Thursday. The Chinese national was described as asymptomatic at South Korea's Incheon International Airport on Tuesday.

In Shenyang, Liaoning Province, in the northeast, authorities identified new cases Wednesday and are tracing the contacts of asymptomatic patients, according to Yonhap.

The Chinese government previously declared the country a COVID-19 success story. State news agency Xinhua said Thursday the central leadership, faced with "the sudden onslaught of COVID-19, took resolute actions and put people and life above everything else." The article did not address the new cases.

Chinese authorities also have imposed movement restrictions in parts of Chengdu, in the southwest, according to security and risk company GardaWorld. Chinese state media did not provide updates on Chengdu's COVID-19 situation Thursday.

China's lack of transparency on the coronavirus has rattled the world, but evidence is building authorities in Hubei Province -- where the first outbreak occurred -- concealed the scope of the epidemic from the public for weeks.

According to CNN earlier this month, a 117-page internal documents shows cases and deaths greater than numbers provided by official sources at the earliest stages.