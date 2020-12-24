A British-EU flag is seen on a table during Britain's final EU summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on October 22, 2019. File Photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- After months of negotiation, Britain and the European Union appear Thursday to be on the verge of a Brexit trade deal -- with just about a week left before the deadline.

Negotiators have been talking in marathon talks all week, and discussions stretched from Wednesday night into Thursday morning as both sides appear to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the status of negotiations, and possibly an agreement, on Thursday.

Contentious negotiations have been stuck recently on commercial fishing rights in British territorial waters. Britain wants authority over who fishes there, but the bloc wants the right to relief, including sanctions, if Britain closes waters to EU states.

Britain left the EU in January but for months negotiators have been trying to specify the terms of their future trade relationship. The transition period ends on Jan. 1, and any potential deal still must go through the review and approval process, which is likely to take several days.

Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage on Thursday proclaimed negotiations complete.

"On the big picture, I suspect on some of the detail, such as we'll be back in charge of our fisheries, history may judge some of those aspects a little more harshly," Farage said. "But on the big stuff, the war is over.

"It has gone on for decades in this country. Now we're out, arguably with a new treaty that's closer to a partnership agreement. It's not perfect, but goodness me it's still progress."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, a vocal critic of Brexit, said the pending deal will harm Scotland's farmers because they're excluded from "third country" status, a key trade provision that allows nations to export agricultural products to the EU.

"This is a disastrous Brexit outcome for Scottish farmers and like all other aspects of Brexit, foisted on Scotland against our will," Sturgeon tweeted.