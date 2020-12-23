Chung Kyung-shim, the spouse of former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk (pictured), was sentenced to prison Wednesday by Seoul Central District. Chung has been under investigation since 2019. File Photo by Yonhap

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A family member of a former South Korean justice minister received a four-year prison sentence and was ordered to pay a massive fine for lying about her child's qualifications during a competitive admissions process.

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's spouse, Chung Kyung-shim, has been under investigation since 2019 for academic forgery and illicit transactions with a private equity fund.

Chung was found guilty of falsifying internship certificates and awards for her daughter, a student at a South Korean medical school, the Korea Herald reported Wednesday.

Chung, 58, is being fined about $450,000 for the violations, after being found guilty of 15 charges, according to local network JTBC. Chung was guilty of all charges related to faking documents that gave her daughter an edge in the competitive admissions process at South Korean universities.

South Korea's Seoul Central District Court said Wednesday that the defendant leveraged her husband's reputation to influence decisions.

"Professor Chung used her own and her husband's social status to gain fake certifications," the court said, according to JTBC.

Chung is guilty of creating a false record of internships, the court said. Her daughter's resume included seven internships at top universities and at a hotel in Busan. All records were false, the court ruled.

Chung, a professor at Dongyang University, also was convicted of doctoring an award for her son by scanning a real certificate and placing her son's name on the file.

The South Korean court ordered the forfeiture of about $126,000, and found Chung guilty of making illicit profits via a private equity fund by acquiring insider information while making transactions under a pseudonym, according to local paper Maeil Business.

Cho, a former close aide to President Moon Jae-in, condemned the court ruling Wednesday. Cho said in a Facebook post the decision comes as "too big a shock," and that he would immediately appeal.

Cho resigned last year after mass protests.