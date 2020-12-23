Rights groups complained that the government hadn't connected the camp to water or electricity and had failed to winterize the tents. Photo by Ervin Causevic/IOM

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A fire broke out at a migrant camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday after it had been ordered closed in response to complaints about a lack of basic necessities.

The blaze came after the Lipa camp was temporarily closed after rights groups said government officials failed to connect fresh water supply and electricity, and winterize the camp.

International Organization for Migration official Peter Van der Auweraert said it appears as if former residents of the temporary encampment set the blaze in reaction to the temporary closure.

"As far as we know now, a group of former residents put three tents and containers on fire after most of the migrants had left the camp," he said.

There were no reports of casualties from the fire.

The IOM blamed the lack of basic resources on politics.

The agency estimated about 1,400 people lived at the camp and were forced to sleep "rough" in the region, which is close to the border with Croatia. Another 1,500 migrants are already encamped in nearby forests or are squatting in the area.

"What concerns us is that many have said they will go to Sarajevo or Velika Kladuza, but we already know that there is zero additional capacity at any of the shelters for single males. This is likely to drive people to move closer to the border," Van der Auweraert said.