Dec. 23 (UPI) -- More than 100 people were killed in an attack on a village in western Ethiopia, the country's human rights commission said Wednesday.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said the attack took place in the village of Bekoji in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed traveled there to discuss ethnic-based violence in recent months.

"More than 100 people have been killed in fires and shooting perpetrated by armed men," the commission said.

According to the commission, at least 34 Amhara and Agew people were killed by armed forces in the region in November and 45 were killed in another attack in September.

State government representative Beyene Melese blamed "anti-peace elements" for the attack.

In a statement Wednesday, Amnesty International condemned the attack which it said appeared to be targeting people of ethnic minorities in the area, citing successive waves of violence targeting ethnic Amhara, Shinasha, Oromo and Agew residents of the region.

"This brutal attack against Amhara, Oromo and Shinasha residents of villages in Beinishangul-Gumuz underscores the urgent need for the Ethiopian government to act to stop violence against ethnic minorities," said Netsanet Belay, research and advocacy director of Amnesty International.