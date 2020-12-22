Dec. 22 (UPI) -- An online aviation tracker is reporting an aircraft previously used by Kim Jong Un was seen traveling from Pyongyang to the eastern coast of North Korea.

No Callsign, a South Korea-based tracker, tweeted the movement of the plane, an Antonov An-148, on Tuesday.

The tracker publishes images of real-time aircraft movements. The Air Koryo aircraft, flight JS671, left the North Korean capital at 10:05 a.m. and flew toward an unidentifiable location on the country's eastern coast, according to South Korean news service News 1 and Hankyoreh on Tuesday.

Kim has previously used the An-148, with a maximum range of 1,300 to 2,700 miles, during field guidance visits. In June, the same plane was spotted flying in the direction of the city of Hamhung on the eastern coast.

Data was unavailable for the plane's location in eastern North Korea. According to News 1, the plane may have been flying toward Wonsan-Kalma Airfield, which is adjacent to a major resort town under construction.

Movements of North Korean planes and trains reserved exclusively for Kim's use have previously raised speculation regarding the leader's health, and whether Kim was isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim's 20-day absence in April triggered health rumors in the South, following unconfirmed reports he was in critical condition after receiving heart surgery.

There is no evidence Kim was on the Antonov An-148 on Monday, ahead of Pyongyang's Eighth Party Congress in January. Kim's family members, including first lady Ri Sol Ju, may have been on the plane either with or without her husband, according to News 1.

North Korea is waging an 80-day productivity campaign to fulfill national goals in all sectors ahead of the January meeting. Kim has pledged to develop North Korea's economy, but has also declined assistance from the South.