Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Israel will hold its fourth national election in two years this spring after lawmakers turned back a bill that aimed to prevent the legislative Knesset from dissolving and requiring a revote.

The country's two ruling parties -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Benny Gantz's Blue and White -- narrowly had enough votes to dodge the bill that called for the Knesset's dismissal, but three Blue and White members and one Likud lawmaker bucked party leaders and the bill failed 49-47.

The vote means the Knesset will dissolve at midnight Tuesday and the door is now open for new elections on March 23.

The bill's failure also showed persistent disagreements between Netanyahu and Gantz, who banded together in May to form a unity government but have long been at odds on key issues.

The first two elections in May and September of 2019 failed to produce a unity government and the third in May of this year narrowly led to an agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz.

Netanyahu had tried to convince Knesset lawmakers that another election would threaten Israel's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister is still facing a trial on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges. It is scheduled to begin in May.

Likud lawmaker Michal Shir said she would leave the party for the upstart New Hope Party after voting against the bill Monday. New Hope was created this month by former Likud member Gideon Sa'ar to challenge Netanyahu's long rule.

"I am at peace with my decision to do the least I can to end this embarrassing show of a stuck and conflicted government which is holding an entire country hostage for political seats," Shir tweeted.