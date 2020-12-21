Migrant workers wait to get tested for COVID-19 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. Photo by Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Thailand is reporting more than 800 COVID-19 cases that have been traced to the country's largest seafood market near Bangkok. The incident has alarmed officials.

Thailand's Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration said the country reported 382 cases Monday, the Bangkok Post reported. Authorities said 360 out of the 382 people who tested positive were migrant workers from Myanmar.

The latest outbreak began at Mahachai seafood market in Samuk Sakhon, with a 67-year-old Thai woman testing positive Thursday, according to the BBC.

The market is the center of the country's multibillion-dollar seafood industry and employs mostly migrant workers from neighboring Myanmar, where the virus has infected more than 110,000 people. A major second wave hit Myanmar in mid-August, and daily cases are rising above 1,000.

Thailand has been relatively successful in flattening the COVID-19 curve after reporting the first case outside China in January.

The more than 800 cases linked to the seafood market represents 16% of all 5,289 cases in Thailand. Authorities said Monday they plan to test up to 40,000 people.

Shutdowns already are underway. Talay Thai market, also in Samuk Sakhon, was ordered closed Monday until Jan. 3, according to the Bangkok Post.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-ocha, who has refused to resign despite mass protests, said he wants to seal off provinces if cases continue to trend upward.

"This is not happening yet," the CCSA said Monday, according to local reports.

The seafood market in Samuk Sakhon draws visitors from across Thailand, and the virus may have spread to Bangkok and nearby provinces.

Thailand depends heavily on migrant laborers from Myanmar. Thai companies urged the government to admit about 100,000 migrants for the construction and fisheries industry, the Bangkok Post reported.

Suebsakun Kidnukorn of Mae Fa Luang University's School of Social Innovation in Chiang Rai said migrant workers are essential to the economy of northern Thailand, but are facing challenges crossing the border due to COVID-19.