Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A joint operation led by the United Nations and Interpol has disrupted trafficking networks for terrorist groups in West Africa and Sahel, the United Nations said Monday.

The joint operation, dubbed KAFO II, seized the networks supplies, such as illicit firearms, ammunition and explosives, and led to arrests of a number of suspected terrorists, according to a United Nations statement.

"Trafficking in firearms is a lucrative business which, in turn, fuels and funds other types of serious crimes," Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said in the statement. "Operation KAFO II shows the need to connect the dots between crime cases involving firearms and terrorists across different countries."

Among the items seized were 50 firearms, 40,593 sticks of dynamite, 28 detonator cords, 6,162 rounds of ammunition, over 3,000 pounds of cannabis and stimulant drug khat, 2,263 boxes of contraband drugs, and 60,000 liters of contraband fuel, the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime said.

Officers also seized large amounts of contraband hand sanitizer gels, gloves and drugs, indicating the market for such items is flourishing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. office said.

KAFO II frontline officers targeted smuggling hotspots in airports, seaports and land borders in Burkina Faso, Cote de-Ivoire, Mali and Niger over a seven-day period, the U.N. office said. More than 260 officers from police, customs and national services participated in the operation in the four countries.

"The fight against illicit firearms trafficking requires strong international and inter-agency cooperation, to identify the source of these arms and bring perpetrators to justice," U.N. Office of Drugs and Crime Executive Director Ghada Waly said in a statement. "After the operational phase of KAFO II, it is important that UNODC and Interpol continue working together and support ongoing investigations and open cases."

Investigations are underway to build a strong case for prosecution of suspects, the U.N. office said.