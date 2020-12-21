The migrants became trapped inside this lorry container at an industrial park in Grays, Essex, Britain, on October 23, 2019. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A British court convicted two people of manslaughter Monday in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants who died in a tractor-trailer after being smuggled into Britain a year ago.

Eamonn Harrison, the driver of the vehicle, and Gheorghe Nica were found guilty on 39 counts of manslaughter after the two-month trial at London's Old Bailey.

Christopher Kennedy, a driver from Northern Ireland, and Valentin Calota, a driver from Romania, were also both convicted Monday of people-smuggling.

Authorities said they were all members of an international human smuggling group. Prosecutors at trial said Nica was the ringleader.

The bodies of the migrants, who were between the ages of 15 and 44, were found at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Essex in October 2019. Authorities said they'd been sealed inside the trailer for at least 12 hours with temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The migrants had paid more than $13,000 each to be smuggled into Britain inside the refrigerated unit, which at some point had been switched off.

Vietnamese authorities said last year they had also made several arrests in connection with the case.

The victims, which included several women and three teenagers, tried to escape the trailer once they realized they were trapped and even tried making emergency calls to Vietnam on their cellphones, investigators said. They died of asphyxia or hyperthermia.