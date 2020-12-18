French President Emmanuel Macron remotely attends an event on Thursday for the National Humanitarian Conference, at the Foreign Ministry in Paris, France. Photo by Charles Platiau/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron has a fever, a cough, is fatigued and will stay in COVID-19 quarantine for a week, officials said Friday.

Macron's condition was given by government officials, who said the 42-year-old leader is working remotely from a presidential resort.

Officials announced on Thursday that Macron had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The night before, Macron met with leaders and strategists of his majority party during a dinner at Elysee Palace to discuss preparations for regional elections.

Among those in attendance at the dinner were Prime Minister Jean Castex, National Assembly President Richard Ferrand and several top parliamentary leaders, including Christophe Castaner of Macron's En Marche party and Patrick Mignola of the Democratic Movement.

Several key members of French leadership, including Castex, have also begun to quarantine.

Castex was previously scheduled to present the government's long-overdue COVID-19 vaccine strategy to lawmakers. His aide in charge of relations with Parliament, Marc Fesneau, is also in isolation, Le Monde reported.

Macron is the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19. Others include U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez.