Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Vietnam is pushing back against U.S. allegations of currency manipulation after the Treasury Department accused the country and Switzerland of unfair practices.

The State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement that Hanoi's "management of the exchange rate" is aimed at stabilizing the domestic economy and to control inflation, and "not to gain an unfair advantage in international trade."

On Wednesday, the Trump administration said Vietnam and Switzerland held their currencies lower to prevent "effective balance of payments adjustments." In Vietnam's case, manipulation was "for gaining unfair competitive advantage in international trade," the Treasury said.

Vietnam said Thursday that any trade surplus it runs with the United States is due to "various factors related to the characteristics of the Vietnamese economy."

The Vietnamese central bank also said the country did intervene in markets with recent foreign currency purchases, adding that the transactions were to ensure "smooth operation" of the foreign exchange market and to increase foreign currency reserves.

"We will maintain a financial policy that controls inflation while stabilizing the economy and flexibly managing exchange rates. Vietnam places great emphasis on stable and sustainable trade relations with the United States," the bank said.

The U.S. decision to target Vietnam and Switzerland comes after the placement of other trading partners, including Japan, South Korea and Germany, on a currency-monitoring list.

"Treasury will follow up on its findings with respect to Vietnam and Switzerland to work toward eliminating practices that create unfair advantages for foreign competitors," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Vietnam's foreign ministry in a separate statement said the country is not in violation of U.N. resolutions, after Washington said Vietnam Gas and Chemicals Transportation Corp. was connected to the delivery of petroleum products from Iran. The Vietnamese entity fell under U.S. sanctions Wednesday.

Hanoi expressed regret at the U.S. decision Thursday.