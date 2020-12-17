Former English football start and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham, is shown in a school in London. Photo by Dymond/UNICEF

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- UNICEF said Thursday it will expand its first emergency food assistance in Britain over Christmas break.

The food assistance to Britain launched with partner School Food Matters, to provide nutrition to vulnerable children in need during the COVID-19 lockdown and summer break, according to the U.N. agency.

Advertisement

The initiative marks UNICEF's first domestic emergency response in its more than 70-year history, according to Anna Kettley, director of programs for UNICEF U.K.

The U.N. agency plans to expand this relief to thousands of children over the Christmas break and during another half-term break in February, the United Nations said in a statement. The aid includes a $34,000 pledge to help deliver breakfast meals to 13,500 children at 25 schools in south London.

"This funding will help build stronger communities as the impact of the pandemics worsen," Kettley said in a statement.

Still, there is need for a longer-term solution "to tackle the root cause of food poverty, so no child is left hungry," Kettley added.

UNICEF partnered with an alliance for better food and farming called Sustain's Food Power program for the initiative dubbed "Food Power for Generation Covid," and received support from Soccer Aid for UNICEF, an entertainment led-charity campaign.

The U.N. agency has provided grants to 30 community projects and aims to reach between 10,000 and 15,000 young people before the program ends next April, the agency said Wednesday.

In total, over $1 million in relief will be made available, a statement said.

Kettley defended the initiative from Leader of House Jacob Rees-Mogg's accusations Thursday that it was a "political stunt."

"UNICEF UK is responding to this unprecedented crisis and building on our 25 years' experience of working on children's rights in the UK with a one-off domestic response, launched in August, to provide support to vulnerable children and families around the country during this crisis period," Kettley said. "UNICEF will continue to spend our international funding helping the world's poorest children. We believe that every child is important and deserves to survive and thrive no matter where they are born."