A Saudi flag is seen during a session of the consultative council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is set to host the Gulf Arab summit next month. File Photo by Mike Nelson/EPA

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia will host the belated Gulf Arab summit next month, Kuwaiti officials announced Thursday.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah specified that the summit is scheduled for Jan. 5.

The economic and political summit is typically held in December each year, but is reportedly being held up this year because officials are working on a deal to bring Qatar back into the fold after a three-year rift.

The rift began in mid-2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, non-Gulf Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar over accusations of terrorism and interfering in domestic affairs.

Qatar denied the accusations and said the four nations' demands to resume relations interfered in its sovereignty. Qatar's emir has not attended the summit since the dispute began.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are close to normalizing relations, but the the deal so far doesn't include the three other nations of the GCC that severed ties three years ago.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed optimism this week about normalizing relations among the parties.